Use of Modern Technology in Agriculture is Govt's priority: Assam Minister

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora inaugurated the demonstration on the use of drone technology in the agriculture sector during a programmed held in Golaghat district.
The programme was organised by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Golaghat, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat and the state Agriculture department in collaboration with Brihangam Farmer Producer Company (FPC) of Rajabari, Bokakhat at Mohurapathar Kamargaon area under Bokakhat assembly constituency.
Bora said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government is giving priority focus on the use of modern tech in agriculture.”
KVK Golaghat senior scientist and head of Bhabesh Ch Deka, Bokakhat Circle Officer Champak Deka, Election Officer Parismita Dihingia, District Agriculture Officer Ranjit Sarma, AAU senior extension specialist Phuleswar Nath, officials, social workers, members of FPC and local farmers were present in the programme.
State chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the cabinet minister's stance and wrote on platform 'X', "The trials to spray pesticides using drones look encouraging! Drones can revolutionise agriculture and become an effective bridge to deliver benefits directly to the farmers."