What's the Latest on FLiRT Covid-19 Variants Emerging from Omicron's JN.1 Lineage?
FLiRT, a group of new Covid-19 variants derived from Omicron's JN.1 lineage, is rapidly spreading in the US, sparking concerns of a potential summer wave of infections. What distinguishes these variants, KP.2 and KP 1.1, from previous Omicron strains, and what are their symptoms?
According to experts, while FLiRT variants are more infectious, symptoms largely remain the same as other Covid-19 variants, including flu-like symptoms, body aches, fever, and occasionally digestive issues. However, specific genomic testing is required for confirmation.
Dr. Pavithra Venkatagopalan, a microbiologist, emphasizes the need for genomic testing to identify FLiRT variants accurately. Dr. Nikhil Modi, a Senior Consultant at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, highlights the increased transmissibility of FLiRT variants, particularly KP.2, and their potential to evade immunity from prior infection and vaccines.
Is there cause for panic regarding FLiRT variants? Dr. M Wali suggests that in India, where immunity has largely been acquired through infections rather than mRNA vaccines, there's less reason to panic. However, given the high population density and varying levels of vaccination, Dr. Modi stresses the need for vigilance.
Looking ahead, Dr. Wali emphasizes the importance of updating vaccines to address emerging variants like KP 1.1.
What precautions should individuals take? Dr. Wali advises adhering to universal precautions such as mask-wearing, social distancing, and getting flu shots, especially for vulnerable populations like those over 45 years old and children.