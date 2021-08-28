Cotton University Receive Laptops For Visually Impaired From SBI

Cotton University has received six specially designed laptops for visually impaired students from the State Bank of India in association with the Help the Blind Foundation here on Thursday, 26th August.

During the laptop handing over ceremony, the Registrar of Cotton University, Prof. Diganta Kumar Das said, “These specially designed laptops will certainly benefit the visually impaired students of our University. I whole-heartedly thank SBI and Help the Blind Foundation for their unique intitative.”

Along with the Registrar, the laptop handing over ceremony was attended by the Academic Registrar of the University, Sanjay Kumar Dutta, Director, Students’ Welfare, Dr Prasanta Sarma, AGM, Public Relations and Community Service Banking, Dwijen Bora, Local Head Office, Guwahati, AGM and Regional Manager, Kamrup Metro Region, Bikas Basumatary, and AGM, SBI Guwahati Main Branch, Sanjeeb Kumar Nath.

