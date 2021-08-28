Cotton University Receive Laptops For Visually Impaired From SBI

AssamEducationTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
SBI gives Laptops To Cotton University

Cotton University has received six specially designed laptops for visually impaired students from the State Bank of India in association with the Help the Blind Foundation here on Thursday, 26th August.

During the laptop handing over ceremony, the Registrar of Cotton University, Prof. Diganta Kumar Das said, “These specially designed laptops will certainly benefit the visually impaired students of our University. I whole-heartedly thank SBI and Help the Blind Foundation for their unique intitative.”

Along with the Registrar, the laptop handing over ceremony was attended by the Academic Registrar of the University, Sanjay Kumar Dutta, Director, Students’ Welfare, Dr Prasanta Sarma, AGM, Public Relations and Community Service Banking, Dwijen Bora, Local Head Office, Guwahati, AGM and Regional Manager, Kamrup Metro Region, Bikas Basumatary, and AGM, SBI Guwahati Main Branch, Sanjeeb Kumar Nath.

Related News

9 Mountaineers From Assam Climbs Mt Jogin III Of Garhwal…

Guwahati: 4 Drug Peddlers Arrested, 2.79 Gm Heroin Seized

Centre Extends COVID-19 Containment Measures Till September…

Delhi Schools, Colleges To Reopen in Phases from September 1

Also Read: Govt to distribute laptops starting Next week

You might also like
Top Stories

NE Will Be Torch Bearer Of New India: Jitendra Singh

Assam

Manipur Governor donates one day salary to flood victims

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Gossaigaon Journalist Tests Positive

National

Lady Commandos to be deployed in Jammu and Kashmir

National

Coronavirus: ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas donates Rs 4 crore to combat COVID-19 pandemic

Top Stories

US bars entry of new foreign students for all-online courses