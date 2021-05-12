COVID Assam: Revised SOPs Issued, Curfew From 2 PM
Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as the state has been witnessing a surge in positivity rate during last few days.
According to the official order, the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into force from 5 AM of May 13 until further orders.
Also Read: Another Earthquake Hits Assam, Third This Week
Below are the revised guidelines –
- All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 1 PM on all days.
- Weekly haats/bazaar shall not be allowed for 15 days.
- Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 1 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.
- Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 1 PM only after which only in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be given room service.
- Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.
- Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 1 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 1 PM.
- Pharmacies, Hospitals, Animal Care Centres and Veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services.
- All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities must provide quality virtual options. No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days.
- All offices both Government and Non-Government shall shut down for 15 days.
- Government/semi government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in Non-Government sector along with their key support staff will be allowe to attend office upto 1 PM for emergency and essential works. However, 9 and 10 above will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential/Emergency Services. Law Enforcement Services and Elections work.
- In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5% or more in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19 as envisaged in MoHFW, Gol advisory dates 25th April, 2021 annexed with MHA order dated 29th April, 2021.
- 12Marriages and religious functions will be only private affars and be allowed with presence of maximum of 10 (ten) persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre marriage.
- Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons.
- All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.
- All public transport will be allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.
- Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers.
- Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two wheelers, except with women and children.
- All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 2 PM. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.
- There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.