COVID Assam: Revised SOPs Issued, Curfew From 2 PM

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as the state has been witnessing a surge in positivity rate during last few days.

According to the official order, the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into force from 5 AM of May 13 until further orders.

Below are the revised guidelines –

All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 1 PM on all days.

Weekly haats/bazaar shall not be allowed for 15 days.

Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 1 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.

Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 1 PM only after which only in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be given room service.

Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.

Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 1 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 1 PM.

Pharmacies, Hospitals, Animal Care Centres and Veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services.

All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities must provide quality virtual options. No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days.

All offices both Government and Non-Government shall shut down for 15 days.

Government/semi government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in Non-Government sector along with their key support staff will be allowe to attend office upto 1 PM for emergency and essential works. However, 9 and 10 above will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential/Emergency Services. Law Enforcement Services and Elections work.

In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5% or more in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19 as envisaged in MoHFW, Gol advisory dates 25 th April, 2021 annexed with MHA order dated 29 th April, 2021.

April, 2021 annexed with MHA order dated 29 April, 2021. 12Marriages and religious functions will be only private affars and be allowed with presence of maximum of 10 (ten) persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre marriage.

Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons.

All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.

All public transport will be allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.

Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers.

Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two wheelers, except with women and children.

All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 2 PM. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.

There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.

Also Read: CM Sarma Condoles Death Of Homen Borgohain