COVID Assam: Revised SOPs Issued, Curfew From 2 PM

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as the state has been witnessing a surge in positivity rate during last few days.

According to the official order, the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into force from 5 AM of May 13 until further orders.

Below are the revised guidelines –

  • All shops and commercial establishments shall shut down at 1 PM on all days.
  • Weekly haats/bazaar shall not be allowed for 15 days.
  • Restaurants, Dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guest only up to 1 PM after which only home delivery of food will be allowed.
  • Restaurants operating within a Hotel or Resort can allow outside guests up to 1 PM only after which only in-house guests of the Hotel/Resort may be given room service.
  • Delivery of essential goods through e-Commerce may continue with observance of COVID appropriate behavior.
  • Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 1 PM. However, sale counters, showrooms etc attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 1 PM.
  • Pharmacies, Hospitals, Animal Care Centres and Veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions being providers of essential and emergency services.
  • All Educational Institutions including Schools/Colleges/Universities must provide quality virtual options. No physical classes shall be allowed for 15 days.
  • All offices both Government and Non-Government shall shut down for 15 days.
  • Government/semi government officers in the rank of Deputy Secretary and above and senior executives in Non-Government sector along with their key support staff will be allowe to attend office upto 1 PM for emergency and essential works. However, 9 and 10 above will not be applicable for organizations rendering Essential/Emergency Services. Law Enforcement Services and Elections work.
  • In case the test positivity of COVID-19 in any area reaches 5% or more in the last one week, District Magistrate will notify such areas as containment zone and ensure necessary containment measures for COVID-19 as envisaged in MoHFW, Gol advisory dates 25th April, 2021 annexed with MHA order dated 29th April, 2021.
  • 12Marriages and religious functions will be only private affars and be allowed with presence of maximum of 10 (ten) persons. No reception parties will be allowed post or pre marriage.
  • Funeral/last rites related gatherings shall not be more than 10 persons.
  • All religious places shall remain closed for 15 days. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers.
  • All public transport will be allowed to operate only upto 30% of seating capacity.
  • Auto Rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers.
  • Pillion riding will be totally prohibited in two wheelers, except with women and children.
  • All vehicles other than government vehicles will be allowed to ply in accordance with an odd-even formula to be decided by the jurisdictional District Disaster Management Authority between 5 AM to 2 PM. However, this restriction shall not apply to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.
  • There shall be total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.
Download the full order hereDownload
