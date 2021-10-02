DC Issues Traffic Guidelines For Guwahati Ahead Of Vice President’s Arrival

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu to arrive in Guwahati tomorrow, October 3, following which road guidelines to Guwahati traffic for various routes has been issued on Saturday.

The instructions has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Guwahati.

The National Highway 37 and 27 will remain closed on October 3.

All heavy traffic will remain closed on both the routes from 8 am to 9 pm tomorrow.

The National Highway 37 and 27 will remain closed on October 4 as well.

All heavy traffic will remain close from 5 am to 12 pm.

Commercial vehicles will be stopped on several roads from 6 am on October 3. The roads are DG Road, MG Road, FC Road, Taiyabulla Road, GNB Road, B. Barooah Road.

All commercial vehicles will remain closed on GS Road and Punjabari Road.

The route for vehicles coming from Bharalumukh to Chandmari has been changed. These vehicles can come through the Jashwant Road by HB road and NCB Hall direction.

The route for vehicles going from Uzanbazar to Machkhowa direction has also been changed. These vehicles can come from the DC Court way through the Commissioner point.

Vehicles coming towards DC Court can take the route towards MG Road via HB Road and JC Das road.

