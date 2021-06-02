Delegation of AMSA Visit GMCH to Take Stock of Dr. Senapati’s Health

A delegation led by the General Secretary of the All Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) visits Gauhati Medical College and Hospital today. The team went to take stock of the health condition of Dr. Seuj Kumar Senapati who was assaulted by a group of angry mob in Fultali Hospital in Lanka.

The team will also take note on the incident and check on the current condition of the doctor.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on Social Networking Sites where it was seen how a group of angry mob after partially vandalizing Fultali Hospital assaulted Dr. Seuj Kr Senapati. The doctor who got posting at Fultali Hospital in Lanka of Hojai district was assaulted by a group of Covid attendants while he was on his Covid Duty over the death of a patient. As expressed by Dr. Senapati, the patient was already dead by the time he was brought to the Hospital.

The All Assam Medical Service Association strongly condemns this incident and such assaults towards Health Workers who are working in the frontline at pandemic situation.

External section will remain closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m today. However, emergency departments and covid treatment will continue as usual without any negligence. This decision is taken based on the patient’s life and dignity.

Further, AMSA demands to file claims under DM Act on this brutal incident. The association also calls on police administration to be strict towards the culprits. General Secretary Konak Talukdar expresses his intense response on the incident.

However, as many as 24 persons were arrested by Assam police for brutally assaulting a doctor in Hojai district after a COVID-19 patient passed away.

The arrested individuals include the main conspirators and perpetrators of the brutal attack that shook netizens in the state. A woman is also among the arrested persons who was seen in the viral video.

“Further action till 0400 Hours on June 2nd – 24 persons including main perpetrators & conspirators have been arrested. This includes the woman seen in the video,” informed DGP GP Singh.

ALSO READ: Assam: 24 Persons Arrested In Doctor Assault Case