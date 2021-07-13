Delta Variant Becoming Dominant Covid-19 Strain Worldwide: WHO

The delta variant of SARS CoV2 which was first detected in India has now spread to 104 countries to become the dominant Covid-19 strain, the World Health Organisation stated.

“The delta variant is ripping around the world at a scorching pace, driving a new spike in cases and deaths. In places with high vaccination coverage, delta variant is spreading fast; especially infecting unprotected and vulnerable people and steadily putting pressure back on health systems,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general, WHO adding that in countries with low vaccine coverage, the situation is particularly bad.

WHO noted that delta and other highly transmissible variants are driving catastrophic waves of cases, which are translating into high numbers of hospitalisations and death.

“Even countries that successfully managed to ward off the early waves of the virus through public health measures alone are now in the midst of devastating outbreaks,” said Tedros.

Emphasizing the intensity of delta variants, Tedros said that the world is watching in real-time as the covid-19 virus continues to change and become more transmissible.

Earlier in June, WHO warned that the delta variant is most transmissible among all variants identified so far, and it was spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

