Drugs Worth 100 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
100 Crore Drugs Seized
Representative Image

Mizoram Police officials on Friday said that two persons from Assam were arrested with meth tablets worth Rs 100 crore from near Aizawl in Mizoram.

The two drug dealers have been identified as Mantu Kumar Deb (45) and Subash Das (33).

Both are residents of Assam’s Karimganj district. The two peddlers were arrested on Thursday evening near Sairang village, around 20 km from Aizawl, they said.

Their truck was intercepted during a random checking of vehicles and 50 kg of meth tablets were found inside it, police said.

As per reports, a case was filed under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, they said.

Further investigations are underway, police said.

