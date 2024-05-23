38% IIT Passouts Go Unplaced Amid Alarming Unemployment

The job placement crisis currently facing the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is alarming, as highlighted by the data obtained through RTI applications. With approximately 38 per cent of IIT students remaining unplaced this year, compared to 19 per cent just two years ago, it's evident that the situation has significantly worsened.
The older nine IITs, which have historically been the most sought-after, are also grappling with a high percentage of unplaced students. Similarly, the newer IITs are facing challenges, with even higher rates of unplaced students.
The impact of this crisis extends beyond just numbers; it's affecting the mental health and well-being of students. Tragically, the number of student suicides underscores the severity of the stress and anxiety induced by the uncertainty of finding employment after graduation.
The data also reveals a troubling trend of a disproportionate increase in the number of unplaced students compared to the growth in registered students. This indicates systemic issues that need to be addressed urgently.
As stakeholders work towards solutions, it's crucial to prioritize the mental health support of students while implementing measures to improve job placement rates. Collaboration between academia, industry, and government is essential to navigate these challenges effectively and ensure a brighter future for IIT students.