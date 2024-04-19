IIT Guwahati, 5 Others Get New Directors

As many as six Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), premier engineering and technology institutes in the country, got new directors on Thursday, according to reports citing sources in the education ministry.
Among those IITs to get new directors was IIT Guwahati, where Devendra Jalihal, previously of IIT Madras, was appointed as the director, NDTV reported citing sources.
Elsewhere, Manindra Agarwal, former professor at the Department of Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IIT Kanpur was appointed the director of the institute.
"Mr Avinash Kumar Agarwal, professor at IIT-Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been appointed as the director of IIT-Jodhpur," NDTV reported citing the source.
"Mr Sukumar Mishra has been appointed as the director of IIT-Dhanbad while Mr DS Katti will be the new head of IIT-Goa," the source added. Amit Patra was appointed as the director of IIT-BHU, Varanasi.