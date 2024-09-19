6 NIPER Guwahati Faculty Featured In Stanford University’s 'Top 2% Scientists' List

Six faculty members from the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) Guwahati have been recognized in the prestigious Stanford University’s list of the World’s Top 2% Scientists for 2024. The list, published by the renowned publisher Elsevier, marks the fifth consecutive year that NIPER Guwahati faculty have achieved this global ranking.
The selection is based on a thorough evaluation of quality research papers published in peer-reviewed journals, alongside the cumulative years devoted to research efforts. The honoured faculty members include Dr Sanjay Banerjee, Associate Dean (Academics) and Associate Professor of Biotechnology; Dr Amit Alexander, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics; Dr Subham Banerjee, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics; Dr Vikas Anand, Associate Professor of Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations); Dr Bidya Dhar Sahu, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology; and Dr Saurabh Kumar, Assistant Professor of Medical Devices.
The “Top 2% Scientists” list is determined using several key metrics, including the composite C-score, field and sub-field percentiles, and both career-long and single-year impact. This global recognition highlights the excellence of NIPER Guwahati’s research and opens avenues for increased opportunities in funding, collaborations, and international engagements.
Congratulating the faculty members on this achievement, NIPER Guwahati Director, Dr. USN Murty, stated in a press release, "This prestigious recognition signifies global acknowledgement of research excellence."