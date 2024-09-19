USTM's Physics Professor Earns Spot in World's Top 2% Scientists for 5th Year

Meghalaya's scientific community is celebrating a significant achievement as Dr. Faizuddin Ahmed, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been recognized among the World's Top 2% Scientists for 2024 by Stanford University, USA. The prestigious list was published on September 16, 2024.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that Dr. Ahmed has secured a place on Stanford University's esteemed list, which highlights the world's leading scientists. His research primarily focuses on Theoretical Physics, with a particular emphasis on General Relativity and quantum mechanics. The full ranking is available at Elsevier Digital Commons.
Dr. Ahmed has made substantial contributions to the field, publishing 165 research papers in prominent Scopus-indexed journals such as the European Physical Journal C, Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, Scientific Reports, Annals of Physics, European Physical Journal Plus, and Progress of Theoretical and Experimental Physics.
Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Ahmed said, “It is truly humbling to be recognized by Stanford University for the fifth year in a row. This achievement highlights the significance of dedicated research and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. I am deeply thankful for the support I have received from USTM and my colleagues."
Dr. Ahmed completed his undergraduate degree in Physics from Bholanath College, Dhubri, in 2006, followed by a master’s degree at Gauhati University in 2009. He pursued his passion for research with a PhD from Gauhati University, which he completed in 2016.
His recognition underscores not only his personal dedication but also the quality of scientific research at USTM, serving as an inspiration to aspiring scientists and affirming USTM’s commitment to fostering world-class research and innovation.