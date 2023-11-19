73 Institutes From 21 Countries to Participate in European Higher Education Virtual Fair

The EU offers many opportunities for Indian students to apply for fully funded Master degrees through the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programme. Apart from this EU member states and universities have their own scholarship programmes, making it one of the most affordable education destinations. Many European universities also offer tuition-free programs, ensuring accessibility for students. Furthermore, there are numerous positions available for researchers' mobility like the famous Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, presenting opportunities for academic and scientific growth. Master's and doctoral students often benefit from free education and, in some cases, receive stipends to support their studies.