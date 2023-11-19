73 Institutes From 21 Countries to Participate in European Higher Education Virtual Fair

The 8th edition of the European Higher Education Virtual Fair (EHEVF) India will be held on November 23 and 24, 2023 through a 3D virtual platform https://study-europe.net/register connecting Indian students with leading European higher education institutions.
73 higher education institutes from 21 European Union (EU) Member States including Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden will be present at the fair.
Higher education in Europe is increasingly gaining popularity among Indian students, being home to some of the best universities in the world. Besides the high academic standards in Europe, foreign students also stand to gain rich cultural experience due to the continent’s cultural and linguistic diversity. Some of the popular courses among Indian students range from Engineering, Law, Medicine, Mathematics, Computer and Data Science, Business, Finance, Economics, Architecture, Psychology, Philosophy and humanities to Fashion, Art, Design, Culinary Studies and Film Studies. Read the testimonials below.
Fourteen top-ranking European universities (ranked in the 500 Times Higher Education Ranking 2024) are participating in this edition of the EHEVF. These include Lund University and Linköping University (Sweden), Aarhus University (Denmark), Eindhoven University of Technology and Hanze University of Applied Sciences (Netherlands), University College Dublin and Griffith College (Ireland), Politecnico di Milano and University of Trento (Italy), Frederick University (Cyprus), University of Library Studies and Information Technologies (Bulgaria), University of Tartu (Estonia), University of Navarra (Spain), Constructor University (Germany).
Higher education and students play an essential role in the future of the two regions. Speaking about the EHEVF 2023, H.E. Hervé Delphin, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, said, “80,000 Indian students chose the EU as the higher education destination in 2022 -23 which is a strong testament to the growing people-to-people ties between India and the EU.”
He further added, “The EU is the world’s leading destination for higher education accounting for 25 percent of the world’s top 200 Higher Educational Institutes in the world. What makes Europe a preferred choice for higher education is that students and researchers gain professional proficiency while experiencing a blend of cultural and linguistic diversity. I encourage students to take advantage of this unique opportunity to explore some of the top ranking universities from across Europe.”
The EU offers many opportunities for Indian students to apply for fully funded Master degrees through the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master programme. Apart from this EU member states and universities have their own scholarship programmes, making it one of the most affordable education destinations. Many European universities also offer tuition-free programs, ensuring accessibility for students. Furthermore, there are numerous positions available for researchers' mobility like the famous Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, presenting opportunities for academic and scientific growth. Master's and doctoral students often benefit from free education and, in some cases, receive stipends to support their studies.
There are seven agencies including Cyprus Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, Cyprus High Commission, Embassy of the Czech Republic, DAAD, Study in Greece, Uni-Italia India Center and EIT InnoEnergy participating in this fair. They will assist students to gather information on the various scholarships and funding opportunities etc. that students could avail to realize their dream of pursuing their higher education in the Europe.
Virtual Fair: face-to-face with European Universities
EHEVF offers students in India a unique opportunity to interact directly with universitiesin Europe and explore possibilities for an excellent and affordable higher education.The two-day fair will be packed with activities, including webinars and live chats, which will provide students insight on the admission process, funding and scholarship opportunities. Students can also live chat with alumni and scholars from participating universities to hear their experiences.
Aspiring students can expect to seek clarity and information on:
• Scholarship opportunities offered by the EU, EU Member States, through Erasmus+ as well as by national programmes and individual universities; Steps to apply for scholarships
• How best to prepare to go to Europe
• Post-study employment prospects in the EU
For more information:
• EHEVF Website: https://study-europe.net/
• EHEVF Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/studyeurope.net
• Podcaston EU-IndiaStudentMobility: https://open.spotify.com/episode/2NUzR3A9YWM2rEuNbQAUzr
Students interested to attend the European Higher Education Virtual Fair (EHEVF) 2023 can register for free at https://study-europe.net/register