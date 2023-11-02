UN, US Reiterate Call For Free and Fair Election In Bangladesh

US State Department Spokesperson Mathew Miller also reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting the will of the Bangladeshi people in their pursuit of free and fair elections. Speaking during a separate briefing in Washington on November 1, Miller emphasized, "I have said a number of times, the holding of free and fair elections is the responsibility of everyone — all political parties, voters, the government, security forces, civil society." He made it clear that the United States stands behind the Bangladeshi people's desire for elections to be conducted peacefully and fairly.