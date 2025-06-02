A New Era of Creative Education Begins at RGU with Prof. Amarjyoti Choudhury at the Helm

In a momentous move set to resonate across Assam and beyond, The Assam Royal Global University (RGU) has appointed Prof. (Dr.) Amarjyoti Choudhury—eminent scientist, poet, academician, and thought leader—as Emeritus Professor and Chair of the newly inaugurated Dr Bhupen Hazarika Centre for Creativity.

This historic announcement comes ahead of the birth centenary celebrations of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, Assam’s most iconic cultural ambassador. The event was made even more poignant as Prof. Choudhury paid homage to the legendary bard with a heartfelt recitation of “Eta Gaan Xex Hol”, capturing the essence of Hazarika’s timeless spirit.

A Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika’s Legacy

Addressing a packed auditorium, Prof. Choudhury remarked, “I am humbled and inspired to lead a Centre that bears the name of one of our greatest cultural voices—Bhupen Hazarika. To awaken creativity in all its forms and make education speak the language of the heart and creativity, that is our calling now.”

The newly established Centre aims to embody Dr. Hazarika’s vision of blending intellect, art, and empathy. It will serve as a dynamic platform for cross-disciplinary collaboration across music, literature, science, philosophy, visual arts, sustainability, and social thought.

A New Milestone for Assam’s Creative Landscape

Mr. P.J. Baruah, noted writer and former Editor of The Assam Tribune, lauded the initiative: “This momentous appointment marks the beginning of the Bhupen Hazarika Centenary Celebrations at RGU alongside the state and the nation. The Centre will be a vibrant crucible of innovation and imagination.”

Chancellor of RGU, Dr. A.K. Pansari, expressed deep pride in Prof. Choudhury’s appointment, stating, “He is among the rare intellectuals who seamlessly bridge science, literature, philosophy, and the arts. His vision and experience are invaluable to both the university and Assam’s cultural journey.”

Echoing this sentiment, Prof. Alak Kumar Buragohain, Chairperson (Academic) of RGU, emphasized the university’s commitment to liberal arts education rooted in social consciousness and driven by imagination: “This Centre reaffirms our mission to nurture holistic thinkers, creators, and leaders.”

Lou Majaw Joins the Chorus of Praise

Legendary musician and cultural icon Lou Majaw added his poetic endorsement: “Dr Amarjyoti Choudhury and Bhupen Hazarika… what a combination! One sang with the sky in his voice, the other walks with poetry in his mind. The Centre is going to light up the spirit of the youth like never before.”

A Call to All Creatives

As Assam prepares to celebrate Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th birth anniversary, the establishment of this Centre stands as a symbol of cultural renewal and intellectual awakening. With Prof. Choudhury at the helm, The Assam Royal Global University invites students, artists, scholars, and dreamers to be part of this transformative journey—where creativity becomes both compass and companion.

This visionary initiative not only honors the legacy of Dr. Hazarika but also charts a vibrant, inclusive, and creative future for Assam and beyond.

