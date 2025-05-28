"Use Technology as a Tool, Not a Master": JNU Vice Chancellor to RGU Students

Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, issued a strong message on the over-reliance on Artificial Intelligence (AI) during her address to students and faculty members at Assam Royal Global University (RGU) on Tuesday.

“Intelligence has become artificial, but stupidity is original. Machines are learning, humans are serving. Students, please don’t lose your talent to read, to write and to think independently. ChatGPT and AI dependence is making slaves. I am not against the use of technology, but your mind is far superior to technology,” Prof. Pandit said while addressing the gathering.

As part of her visit, the JNU Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling and toured the university’s Museum and Central Sophisticated Instrumentation facilities.

Recognising RGU's rapid growth and contribution to higher education in the region, Prof. Pandit remarked, “Though the Assam Royal Global University is very young compared to JNU which is in its 57th year, it has a very vast trajectory from KG to PG and PhD, a university that mentors and holds students very well.” She added, “I commend RGU for its vision and mission in delivering quality higher education to the students of this region.” RGU is one of the leading private universities in Eastern India and plays a significant role in the context of the Government of India’s Act East Policy.

During an interactive session with students, Professor Santishree Pandit advised them on the prudent use of technology. “Use technology as an instrument, not as a master, because finally human being should be known for original critical thinking. Diversity is important for universities like RGU, and the celebration of diversity is what leads to unity. I am against uniformity, because it makes you dull whereas unity is like colours of the rainbow. We need to bring the local to the national and connect it to the global.” She also emphasised the irreplaceable role of teachers and the classroom experience, stating, “Students must understand this. Learn from your teacher, nothing can replace the classroom.”

Touching on the topic of gender and equality, Prof. Pandit offered a culturally rooted perspective. “Men are not enemies of women empowerment, rather than they have played the role of reformers. It’s all about balance and harmony. I would rather say that India is a feminist civilization, and Draupadi (from The Mahabharata) is the first feminist. We need to have a much more comprehensive view of gender in India.”

Commenting on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the JNU Vice Chancellor described it as a long-overdue reform. “NEP is a much-needed educational reform because in 36 years we had no reform. At JNU we are allowing every school to take whatever is very good as a framework. I would rather say, every 10 years, we should go for reforms because education is a very vital sector. India aspires to be a knowledge power,” she said.

Prof. Pandit’s visit marked a significant engagement between two prominent institutions and reaffirmed the role of universities in shaping thoughtful, independent, and globally aware citizens.

