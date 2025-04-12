Admissions to HS First Year Begin April 17 via DARPAN Portal: ASSEB Issues Detailed Guidelines

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division II, has announced that the “DARPAN” online admission portal will open from April 17, 2025, to facilitate admission into Higher Secondary (HS) First Year courses for the academic session 2025–26. This centralised system will cover universities, degree colleges, senior secondary schools, and higher secondary schools affiliated with ASSEB.

In a detailed release, the board shared the full schedule and issued comprehensive guidelines for both institutions and students to ensure a streamlined admission process.

According to the official timeline, students can submit their online applications via the DARPAN portal at www.darpan.ahseconline.in or www.ahsec.assam.gov.in from April 17 to April 24, 2025. Institutions will prepare their merit and waiting lists between April 25 and April 26, and the provisional selection and waiting lists will be published at 10 AM on April 27, remaining valid until May 10. Students must accept their admission offers between April 27 and April 29, while institutions will confirm the admissions online from April 30 to May 10.

For those unable to secure admission within the initial window, the DARPAN portal will reopen for five days before May 15.

Guidelines/SOPs for Institutions:

Institutions are instructed to verify the applications of students before preparing the selection and waiting lists for HS First Year admission. Selection and waiting lists shall be published in the DARPAN admission portal, and students will also be informed through SMS. Physical verification of documents is mandatory at the time of admission into the institutions. Institutions are required to confirm admission by clicking on the “Confirm Admission” button in the Institution Login ID dashboard daily and must complete this process no later than May 10, 2025. Only students who have accepted admission offers can be confirmed. If the student consents, the institution may allow changes in subject(s) or stream at the time of admission. Institutions must update such changes in the portal on the same day. Further changes post-admission will be allowed based on timelines to be notified later. No institution is allowed to admit a student without the student’s consent. No student should be admitted through another institution to avoid future issues in processing necessary certificates. Institutions failing to complete admissions within the stipulated date will have their admission dashboard disabled and be informed via SMS. Re-registration will be allowed with a fine of ₹1,000 (valid for 10 days). A second default will require a fine of ₹2,000, also valid for 10 days. A maximum of two such extensions will be granted. Institutions must verify whether the student has passed from an enlisted board before confirming admission. The issuance of “Gap Year Permission Certificate” by ASSEB, Division II is discontinued from 2025–26. Institutions shall verify the documents and determine eligibility without referring the case to ASSEB. Subject permission from ASSEB is not required at the time of admission. Institutions may refer to Notification No. ASSEB/DIV-II/Course Curricula/2025/007/556 dated 05/04/2025 for clarification.

Guidelines/SOPs for Students:

Students must apply for admission online through the DARPAN portal. A student can submit a maximum of five applications. Students may edit their profile only once before institutions prepare the selection list. This is available in the “PROFILE” tab of the DARPAN dashboard. Selection and waiting lists will be available on the DARPAN portal. Students will also be notified via SMS. Each student may approve admission in only one institution after the lists are published and must complete the admission process using their login credentials within the given timeline. Students may change subject(s) or stream during admission with consent from the institution. Such changes must be updated in the portal by the institution on the same day. Students who fail to accept their admission offers within the stipulated time will be removed from the selection list and informed through SMS. If students fail to apply or approve admission within the timeline, their DARPAN profile will be disabled, and they will be notified via SMS. Students must use unique mobile numbers during registration. The same number cannot be used more than once. Since “Gap Year Permission Certificate” has been discontinued from 2025–26, students with gaps must approach institutions directly to assess their eligibility. No referral to ASSEB is required.

The Assam State School Education Board has urged all stakeholders to strictly follow the instructions and timelines to ensure transparency and efficiency in the admission process.

