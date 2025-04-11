Assam HSLC 2025 Results Declared: Jorhat’s Amishi Saikia Tops with 591 Marks

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), has officially declared the results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025 today.

Top 3 Rank Holders in Assam HSLC 2025:

1st Rank: Amishii Saikia, a student of Pragya Academy, Jorhat, secured the top position with an impressive total of 591 marks .

2nd Rank: Saptarshi Bordoloi from Assam Jatiya Vidyalaya, Guwahati, claimed the second position, scoring 590 marks .

3rd Rank: Anirban Borgohain, also from Pragya Academy, Jorhat, achieved the third rank with 589 marks.

The pass percentage among male candidates stands at 67.59%, while female candidates recorded a pass percentage of 61.09%.

Among the districts, Sivasagar secured the highest pass percentage at 85.55%, followed by Dibrugarh at 81.10% and Dhemaji at 80.64%. A total of 2,70,471 students passed the examination, with 89,041 securing first division, 1,35,568 in second division, and 45,862 in third division. Additionally, 5,336 students received distinction marks, 16,517 secured star marks, and 1,68,312 achieved letter marks in various subjects.

This year, 4,29,449 candidates had applied for the examination, out of which 4,22,737 appeared. The exams were conducted from February 15 to March 3, 2025, and the results were announced 37 days later, today. A total of 6,712 students were absent, while results for 22 students were withheld, and 101 students were expelled during the exams.

Moreover, students who are unhappy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking through the SEBA portal after the result declaration. SEBA will also announce dates for the HSLC Compartment Exams 2025 for students who fail in one or two subjects.

Candidates can check their individual results on SEBA’s official websites or through SMS services.

