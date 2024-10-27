ADRE Exam Results Expected by Feb 2025, Says Assam CM

The results of the ongoing Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) will be declared in February 2025. This was announced by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Addressing media persons, CM Sarma said, “Today, candidates are appearing for the last phase of the ADRE examinations. I hope the exams conclude successfully today. We hope that we can declare the results of both the exams by February 2025.”
Further, CM Sarma also said that appointment letters for successful candidates will be distributed on May 10.
It may be mentioned that, a total of 13,79,132 candidates are appearing the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) Grade IV posts today, The examination aims to fill 5,023 vacancies across 42 state government departments.