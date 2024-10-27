ADRE 2024: Over 13 Lakh Candidates to Appear for Grade IV Posts Today

Over 13 lakh candidates are set to appear for the Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) Grade IV posts on Sunday (October 27).
The examination aims to fill 5,023 vacancies across 42 state government departments. With a record 13,79,132 candidates registered, the exam will be held in 28 districts across the state.
Two distinct papers will be administered: Paper 1 from 9 AM to 11:30 AM for HSLC-passed candidates, with 827,130 eligible, and Paper 2 from 1:30 PM to 4 PM for Grade VIII-passed candidates, with 552,002 eligible.
The examination will consist of 135 questions, and candidates will have two and a half hours to complete it, an extension from the previous two-hour limit due to the introduction of negative marking. The government is still deliberating on potential internet cuts during the examination and will provide updates on the necessary arrangements.
Special trains were arranged for candidates traveling by rail, and approximately 100,000 government officials will oversee the examination with 20-30 police personnel deployed at each center.
Strict measures are in place to uphold examination integrity, with legal action awaiting any rule violations. Candidates are encouraged to confidently approach the test, verify their OMR Sheets, and submit them at the end of the exam. Following the examination, candidates may take their question papers home, and OMR Sheets will be uploaded on the official website, displaying only roll numbers for anonymity.
Special emphasis has been placed on checking women candidates, with Anganwadi and ASHA workers assisting in the checks, as police will enforce stricter procedures.