ADRE Exams To Not Follow APSC Pattern, Announces Assam CM

In a major relief, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Assam Direct Recruitment Exams (ADRE) will not follow the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) pattern.
In a Facebook live stream, Sarma addressed the matter which has been discussed extensively over the past few days after the state government had announced plans to hold the direct recruitment exams to fill vacancies in Grade III and Grade IV positions in three phases - preliminary, mains, and viva voce - similar to the state civil services exam pattern.
However, the decision soon started receiving a lot of criticism from various sections with people complaining against the move that was expected to make getting into Grade III and Grade IV state government positions more difficult.
As such, the Assam Chief Minister today said, "ADRE exams will not be conducting in a similar pattern to the APSC. The question paper will not be of the level of APSC. It will be at par with matric and higher secondary exams."
"Around 18 lakh applications have been received for 14,000 posts. We have to conduct exams at 2,100 centres. This becomes a challenge for the government," he said.
Sarma further added, "In the coming two to three days, the exam syllabus will be out. Police interviews will begin from October 3."
This comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that his government will "revisit" its decision to alter the recruitment examination pattern for Grade III and IV posts.
CM Sarma on a post on social media platform 'X' wrote, "A government that listens! Based on feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change in the ADRE exam pattern and the potential issues for aspirants, we have decided to revisit this matter and will inform everyone of our decision shortly."