Assam Govt to Revisit ADRE Exam Pattern Change Amid Backlash

After receiving backlash over a recent decision to change the pattern of the Assam Direct Recruit Examination (ADRE) and the possibility of aspirants facing an issue arising out of that, the state government has decided to revisit this issue.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Thursday that his government will "revisit" its decision to alter the recruitment examination pattern for grade III and IV posts.
CM Sarma on a post on social media platform 'X' wrote, "A government that listens! Based on feedback from various quarters regarding the sudden change in the ADRE exam pattern and the potential issues for aspirants, we have decided to revisit this matter and will inform everyone of our decision shortly."
Earlier this week, the state government had announced plans to hold examinations for the recruitment exam and fill vacancies in various departments by April next year. CM Sarma stated that the recruitment exams for grade 3 and 4 would be conducted in three stages: preliminary, mains, and viva voce, starting in September.
However, this announcement faced criticism, with many aspirants arguing that such a sudden change in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) pattern would be inconvenient.