ADRE Grade 3 Exam Underway; Admit Cards Released for Sep 29 Exam

The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) Grade 3 began on September 15, 2024, with approximately 11.23 lakh candidates participating on the first day. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the ADRE Admit Card 2024 for candidates scheduled to take the exam on September 29, 2024 in two shifts.
The admit cards became available on September 16, 2024, on SEBA's official website site.sebaonline.org. Candidates are required to log in with their application number and password to download their admit cards.
For the ADRE Grade 3 Exam, the tests are slated for September 15, and 29, 2024. The ADRE Grade 4 exams are scheduled for October 20 and 27, 2024, with admit cards to be released in October. Candidates are advised to print 2-3 copies of their admit card to avoid any last-minute issues.
The Board has announced the examination schedule for 12,600 vacancies across Grade 3 and Grade 4 posts. Candidates are encouraged to download their admit cards to confirm their exam details and ensure smooth participation.
The direct link to download the ADRE Admit Card is now active on the SEBA website. Candidates scheduled for the bachelor’s degree level and HSLC level exams on September 29, 2024, can access their admit cards using the provided link.
Ensure you have your login credentials ready and a stable internet connection for downloading and printing the admit card.
For further updates and detailed information regarding the exam schedule, candidates should regularly check the official SEBA website.