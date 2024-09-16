Assam CM Lauds Team Assam For Successful Conduct of ADRE Exam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his gratitude to the entire Team Assam for their dedication in ensuring the successful conduct of the first-ever Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).
Taking to X, CM Sarma shared that 11.23 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, marking it as one of the largest public recruitment examinations in the state’s history.
"The first ADRE examination has concluded successfully. 11.23 lakh students appeared for the examination, making it one of the largest-ever public recruitment examinations in the state. HCM Dr. @himantabiswa has expressed his gratitude to all members of Team Assam for their hard work over the past several weeks," CMO posted.
Earlier, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police in Guwahati to discuss preparations for the ADRE, which aims to fill Grade III and Class IV positions. Stressing the importance of a transparent and merit-based process, CM Sarma instructed District Commissioners to ensure all necessary arrangements at examination centres, including personal inspections to guarantee facilities were in place.
He also directed the SPs to implement stringent security measures and maintain heightened vigilance on social media to prevent any attempts to compromise the examination’s integrity.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, DGP GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, Principal Secretary KK Dwivedi, Police Commissioner Diganta Borah, along with other senior officials from the Assam Government, District Commissioners, and SPs.