AdtU and VFS Global Academy Sign Landmark MOU to Expand Academic Horizons

Assam down town University (AdtU) has entered into a strategic partnership with VFS Global Academy, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) exchange. The collaboration aims to introduce VFS Global’s specialized programs in travel, tourism, hospitality, and retail into the university’s curriculum, providing students with enhanced industry-oriented learning opportunities.

Key Participants

The MOU exchange ceremony was attended by key representatives, including Mr. Surjeet Kainth, India Head of VFS Global, and Mr. Amit Saincher, Global Head of VFS Global. The university’s Vice Chancellor and Pro Vice Chancellor, also participated, emphasizing the significance of the partnership in advancing academic and professional development.

Speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor described the partnership as a milestone in expanding the university’s educational reach. “Our collaboration with VFS Global Academy is a cornerstone in our efforts to expand our educational horizons and equip our students with the necessary skills to excel in a global environment,” he stated. Echoing this sentiment, the Pro Vice Chancellor highlighted the added value the partnership brings to students. “This partnership not only aligns with our vision to enhance global exposure for our students but also enriches our academic offerings, making them more robust and aligned with industry needs.”

VFS Global leadership also expressed optimism about the initiative. Mr. Amit Saincher, Global Head of VFS Global, emphasized the organization's commitment to shaping global education standards. “This alliance with Assam down town University underscores our commitment to fostering global educational standards and preparing students for the challenges of the international job market,” he remarked.

Event HIghlights

The event featured presentations from VFS Global Academy, outlining their vision and strategic initiatives, followed by discussions on future academic collaborations. The formal exchange of the MOU between university officials and VFS Global representatives marked the culmination of the event, paving the way for enhanced academic-industry integration in Assam.