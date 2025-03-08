AdtU Marks Women’s Day with Free Health Screening for Over 100 Women

Assam down town University (AdtU), in collaboration with down town Hospitals, successfully celebrated International Women’s Day by organizing a free health screening camp for women on Saturday. The initiative, spearheaded by the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, Faculty of Nursing, Faculty of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation, Faculty of Science, and the university’s Outreach Committee, aimed to promote women's health and well-being.

The health camp, conducted from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, provided essential medical services free of cost. Women received comprehensive health check-ups, including blood pressure measurement, random blood sugar testing, physiotherapy screening, dietary consultations, eye examinations, and hemoglobin tests. A dedicated team of medical professionals from down town Hospitals, along with faculty members and student volunteers, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the initiative.

Over 100 women benefited from the program, reinforcing the significance of preventive healthcare. The organizers expressed gratitude to all participants and pledged to continue such initiatives in the future.

The event underscored Assam down town University's commitment to women's empowerment through healthcare, education, and community engagement.