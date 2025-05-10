AdtU Becomes Northeast India's First Private University to Attain NAAC A+ Grade

In a significant milestone, Assam Down Town University (AdtU) has become the first private university in Northeast India to receive the prestigious NAAC A+ accreditation, reaffirming its status as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation in the region.

Established in 2010 by the downtown Charity Trust, AdtU was founded with the mission of providing affordable and quality education to the people of the North Eastern Region. Located in the scenic surroundings of Panikhaiti, Chandrapur, Guwahati, the university has since evolved into a hub of global learning, attracting students from countries such as Zimbabwe, Kenya, Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

AdtU emphasizes a modern and holistic educational approach that integrates foundational knowledge, professional communication, academic rigor, and research. It encourages students to explore multidisciplinary perspectives and become well-rounded professionals capable of addressing real-world challenges.

The campus, nestled on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, is a vibrant center of social, cultural, and intellectual activities. Students actively participate in diverse clubs related to art, music, dance, yoga, robotics, and more—fostering creativity alongside academic pursuit.

Known for its unique integration of academic rigor with industry insights, AdtU offers education that reflects the evolving dynamics of the professional world. A distinguished faculty comprising experienced academicians and industry veterans helps shape students into future-ready leaders.

The NAAC A+ recognition not only highlights the university’s unwavering commitment to quality education but also marks a proud moment for the entire Northeast region.

