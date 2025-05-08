AdtU Partners with Delhivery to Launch Industry-Integrated BBA in Supply Chain Management

In a significant move towards strengthening industry-academia collaboration, Assam down town University (AdtU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Delhivery, India’s largest and fastest-growing logistics company. The partnership aims to bridge the gap between classroom education and real-world logistics operations by introducing a new specialization in Supply Chain Management under AdtU’s BBA programme.

This three-year industry-integrated course is structured to include two years of on-campus learning followed by a one-year paid internship with Delhivery and its network of partners across India. The initiative is expected to give students hands-on exposure to one of the country’s most dynamic and high-volume logistics environments.

With operations spanning over 18,000 pin codes and a market capitalization of $3.4 billion, Delhivery processes more than 760 million orders annually and has delivered over 3.5 billion parcels to date. Through this collaboration, students will have direct access to the company’s expansive supply chain network, gaining real-time experience in warehousing, operations, freight, and inventory management.

Importantly, the programme comes with 100% placement support and a defined career progression path within Delhivery—from executive roles to future leadership positions. The curriculum will also include live operational simulations, logistics hub immersions, and certifications recognized across the logistics industry, significantly boosting the employability of graduates.

Speaking on the collaboration, Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University, stated:

“This MoU marks a strategic alignment between academia and industry. Our students will not only learn in classrooms but also gain exposure to the most dynamic logistics environments in the country, preparing them to lead in tomorrow’s supply chain ecosystem.”

Echoing this sentiment, Suraju Dutta, Senior Vice President – Global Partnerships at Delhivery Ltd., said:

“This partnership with Assam down town University is part of our strategy to strengthen talent development in India’s logistics sector. By embedding our training modules within academic programmes, we are not only enhancing employability but also building a future-ready workforce aligned with industry needs.”

Admissions for the programme are now open. University officials highlighted that the course is more than a traditional degree—it’s a launchpad into the evolving world of logistics, technology, and global commerce.

