AdtU Celebrates World Optometry Day with Vision Care Initiatives

Assam down town University (AdtU) marked World Optometry Day with a series of events aimed at promoting eye health and awareness. The celebration was led by the Programme of Optometry, Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, with enthusiastic participation from faculty members, students, and the university community.

The event highlighted the importance of vision care under this year’s theme, “Eyes to the Future: Optometry Improving Global Wellness.” The initiative emphasized the crucial role of optometry in preventive eye care and global well-being.

As part of the celebration, a Free Eye Screening Camp was conducted on March 21, 2025, offering vision check-ups to students, faculty, and staff. The camp aimed to raise awareness about common eye health issues and encourage early intervention for better visual outcomes.

On March 22, a special Lecture Series was held, featuring Dr. Angshuman Deka, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist and Director of Guwahati Eye & Multi-Speciality Centre, as a guest speaker. The sessions provided valuable insights into optometry advancements and eye health trends, enriching attendees' knowledge.

A Scientific Poster Competition was also organized, showcasing research and innovations in optometry. The competition was inaugurated by Assam down town University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Chandra Talukdar, and featured presentations by Optometry students on various aspects of eye health.

The event concluded with a Cultural Program, fostering camaraderie and celebration among participants.

The organizers expressed gratitude to attendees and reiterated their commitment to advancing eye health through education, research, and community initiatives.