AdtU Commemorates World Laboratory Day with Grand Celebration

The event commenced with the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University, Dr. N.C. Talukdar, alongside the Chief Guest, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik. Dr. P.C. Sharma, Chairperson of the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, and Dr. Abhijit Dutta, Dean of the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, also graced the occasion. Notable attendees included deans from various faculties, directors, officials from the register office, HR office, and IQAC office.