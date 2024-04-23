AdtU Commemorates World Laboratory Day with Grand Celebration

The world celebrated World Laboratory Day on April 23rd, honoring the indispensable role laboratories play in advancing scientific knowledge and fostering innovation.
At Assam down town University, this auspicious day was marked under the theme "The Future Is Lab: Embrace Innovation," organized by the Programme of Medical Laboratory Technology under the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences.
The event commenced with the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University, Dr. N.C. Talukdar, alongside the Chief Guest, Executive Director of AIIMS Guwahati, Prof. (Dr.) Ashok Puranik. Dr. P.C. Sharma, Chairperson of the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, and Dr. Abhijit Dutta, Dean of the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, also graced the occasion. Notable attendees included deans from various faculties, directors, officials from the register office, HR office, and IQAC office.
Distinguished guest speakers Dr. Chenjei Konyak and Dr. L. Sundareswaran shared insightful talks on "Medical Laboratory: Equitable Access through Innovations" and “Labs of the Future,” respectively, inspiring students and faculty alike.
The event featured engaging activities such as essay and scientific poster competitions, showcasing the talent and creativity of participants. Reena Tamang from Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Science University, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh, clinched the top spot in the essay competition, while Ipsita Goswami, Md. Jakibul Hassan, and Rakibul Hassan from NEF College of Health Sciences, Guwahati, Assam, secured victory in the scientific poster competition.
Dr. Abhijit Dutta, Dean of the Faculty of Paramedical Sciences, and Mrs. Shila Kumari Singh, Associate Dean of the Institute of Paramedical Science, alongside the entire Medical Laboratory Technology department, were lauded for their efforts in making the event a resounding success.
The celebration not only provided a platform for students and faculty to engage with experts in the field but also underscored the importance of embracing innovation in the realm of medical laboratory sciences.