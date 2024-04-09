AdtU and TCS Pioneer Northeast's First B.Tech. CSE & Business Systems Program

Assam down town University (AdtU) celebrated the successful launch of the region's pioneering Industry-Academia Program in B.Tech. Computer Science & Engineering (CSE) with Business Systems, in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday.
This innovative initiative marks a significant milestone in reshaping education for aspiring tech professionals in the Northeast.
"We are thrilled to solidify our partnership with Assam down town University through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), underscoring our unwavering commitment to academic excellence. This MoU lays the groundwork for delivering the prestigious B.Tech. in Computer Science Engineering and Business Systems (CSEBS), our flagship program meticulously designed to impart students with a holistic understanding of computer science complemented by humanities, management sciences, and human values. This collaboration represents our inaugural foray into the North East, showcasing our dedication to broadening educational horizons and fostering comprehensive growth," remarked Dr. K M Suceendran, Techno HR Leader and Head of Academic Alliances at TCS.
"I am delighted to announce the launch of our new BTech program (CSE&BS) at Assam down town University in collaboration with TCS (Tata Consultancy Services). This pioneering program amalgamates the academic prowess of AdtU with the industry expertise of TCS to deliver a cutting-edge curriculum. Crafted by TCS experts in tandem with academic authorities, this program ensures students are equipped with the requisite skills and knowledge to excel in the rapidly evolving tech landscape," stated Dr. Utpal Barman, Dean, Faculty of Computer Technology.
The launch event garnered significant enthusiasm, drawing a large and eager audience keen to explore the program's unique offerings. Dr. Suceendran KM, Techno HR Leader at TCS, delivered an engaging speech emphasizing the pivotal role of industry-academia collaboration in preparing students for the dynamic tech environment. His insights ignited discussions on the future of education and career pathways for graduates.
The resounding success of the launch event signifies a significant stride towards realizing AdtU and TCS's shared vision of revolutionizing education in the Northeast. This program sets a new benchmark for industry-academia partnerships, heralding a future where students acquire the competencies and insights necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving world.