AdtU and TCS Pioneer Northeast's First B.Tech. CSE & Business Systems Program

"We are thrilled to solidify our partnership with Assam down town University through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), underscoring our unwavering commitment to academic excellence. This MoU lays the groundwork for delivering the prestigious B.Tech. in Computer Science Engineering and Business Systems (CSEBS), our flagship program meticulously designed to impart students with a holistic understanding of computer science complemented by humanities, management sciences, and human values. This collaboration represents our inaugural foray into the North East, showcasing our dedication to broadening educational horizons and fostering comprehensive growth," remarked Dr. K M Suceendran, Techno HR Leader and Head of Academic Alliances at TCS.