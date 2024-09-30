AdtU Honors Two Faculty Members Named Among World's Top 2% Scientists

Assam down town University (AdtU) is proud to announce that two of its distinguished faculty members, Dr. Saikat Sen, Professor & Dean of the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, and Dr. T V V L N Rao, Professor & Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, have been recognized among the world's top 2% scientists in the prestigious Stanford University ranking, as released by Elsevier in 2024.
This remarkable achievement is a testament to the relentless dedication, innovative research, and academic excellence exhibited by Dr. Sen and Dr. Rao in their respective fields. Their contributions not only advance knowledge but also reflect AdtU's commitment to fostering a culture of research and inquiry.
“We are incredibly proud of Dr. Saikat Sen and Dr. T V V L N Rao for this well-deserved global recognition,” stated Dr. N N Dutta, Chancellor of AdtU. He emphasized, "This is a significant milestone for us at AdtU!"
The Stanford University ranking evaluates scientists based on various metrics, including citations and the impact of their research. Dr. Sen and Dr. Rao are now part of an elite group of scholars making substantial contributions to their disciplines.
AdtU continues to support its faculty in pursuing groundbreaking research that addresses contemporary challenges and contributes to the advancement of knowledge on a global scale. The university's commitment to excellence is exemplified through the achievements of its academic members.
For more information about the faculty members and their research, please contact Ms. Paushali P Dutta at +91 76369 69100 or +91 2702 0406.