KIIT Founder Achyuta Samanta Awarded Honorary D.Litt. by Assam down town University

Assam down town University marked a significant milestone in its academic journey during its 11th convocation ceremony, held recently. The event was highlighted by the conferral of the honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) degree to Prof. Achyuta Samanta, the esteemed Founder Chancellor of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and KISS-Deemed University.
Prof. Samanta, renowned for his exceptional contributions to education and social welfare, was honored for his tireless efforts in empowering marginalized communities worldwide. His dedication to fostering holistic development through education has made a profound impact on countless lives across the globe.
The prestigious degree was conferred by His Excellency, the Governor of Assam, who recognized Prof. Samanta’s relentless commitment to uplifting underprivileged sections of society. This acknowledgment of his accomplishments resonated deeply with the audience, underscoring the importance of educational leaders in fostering social change.
The ceremony not only celebrated Prof. Samanta's significant achievements but also served as an inspiration for graduates and attendees alike. The university expressed immense appreciation for his leadership and unwavering dedication to improving lives through education.
As Assam down town University continues to strive for excellence in academia, the recognition of distinguished individuals like Prof. Samanta reinforces its commitment to nurturing future leaders who are equally dedicated to making a positive difference in society.