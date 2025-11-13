AdtU Hosts CIPU Roundtable on Digital Transformation in Universities

Assam down town University (AdtU) today hosted an insightful roundtable discussion on “Reimagining University Administration in the Age of Digital Transformation”, bringing together a distinguished gathering of education leaders, policymakers, and academic administrators. The event, organized by the Confederation of Indian Private Universities (CIPU), served as a vibrant platform to deliberate on the future of higher education governance amid rapid technological advancements.

The programme commenced with the arrival of dignitaries and a networking lunch, fostering an atmosphere of collaboration and exchange of ideas among participants from diverse sectors of academia and administration.

In his welcome address, Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of Assam down town University, underlined the institution’s commitment to innovation-driven education and forward-looking administrative practices. He highlighted AdtU’s ongoing initiatives in embracing technology to enhance transparency, student experience, and academic outcomes.

Delivering the special address, Mr. R. Karthik, Director General of CIPU, emphasized the transformative role of digital frameworks in strengthening governance structures within universities. He spoke on the need for digital tools to enhance transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency, aligning educational institutions with the demands of a tech-enabled world.

The session was chaired by Prof. (Dr.) D. P. Agrawal, Distinguished Member of the CIPU Board of Advisors and Former Chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Setting the tone for the discussion, Prof. Agrawal remarked:

“Universities stand at the crossroads of change today. Digital transformation is not merely about technology—it is about rethinking systems, empowering people, and building institutions that are adaptive, data-driven, and inclusive. The goal is to foster a culture where innovation supports both governance and learning.”

The subsequent 125-minute roundtable discussion brought forth diverse and dynamic perspectives from academia, government representatives, and digital education experts. Participants engaged in thought-provoking deliberations on integrating Artificial Intelligence in university management, advancing data-driven decision-making, strengthening student engagement, and optimizing administrative operations through digital ecosystems.

The session underscored the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. The discussions highlighted that universities must evolve as agile institutions capable of leveraging technology not only to streamline governance but also to nurture creativity and inclusivity in learning environments.

Concluding the event, Prof. (Dr.) Nitul Jyoti Das, Deputy Registrar (Academics) of Assam down town University, extended the vote of thanks. He expressed deep appreciation to all delegates and participants for their valuable insights and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to leading transformative educational initiatives that blend innovation with inclusivity.

The roundtable marked another milestone in Assam down town University’s journey toward fostering academic excellence and administrative innovation in the evolving digital landscape of higher education.