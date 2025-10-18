Assam down town University Celebrates Pre-Diwali with Culture and Rural Connect

Assam down town University (AdtU) came alive with colours, lights and festive enthusiasm during its Pre-Diwali Celebration, transforming the campus into a vibrant cultural arena that highlighted creativity, social responsibility and rural entrepreneurship.

The event featured the popular Campus Bazaar Stalls, where students displayed handmade crafts, festive décor and traditional Assamese delicacies, showcasing their artistic talent and entrepreneurial spirit.

Adding a unique rural flavour to the festivities were stalls from the University’s adopted villages, which exhibited traditional crafts and indigenous products. A key attraction was the stall set up by the villagers of Puranbari, where the University is currently implementing a DST-funded community development project. Visitors were encouraged to support rural artisans by purchasing locally produced goods, promoting sustainable livelihoods and economic empowerment.

The cultural celebration also included a Rangoli Competition, where students created intricate and colourful designs symbolising the spirit of Diwali. The artwork reflected themes of unity, cultural harmony and the triumph of light over darkness.

Speaking on the occasion, university representatives said that the celebration reflects AdtU’s focus on holistic education and community engagement, alongside academic learning.

The Pre-Diwali celebration at Assam down town University concluded on a note of joy and social responsibility, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to promoting culture, tradition and inclusive growth.

