AdtU Hosts Inspirational One-Day Personality Development Program

The event, graced by esteemed personalities, featured the distinguished guest speaker Chaitanya Dasa, an Ex-Scientist at DRDO and M.Tech Mechanical Engineer from NIT Trichy, who brings a unique perspective as a practicing monk at the AKSHAY PATRA Foundation. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Pranvir Singh and Dean of Faculty of Commerce and Management Dr. Bidyut Bikash Das added their illustrious presence, alongside faculty members and students from various disciplines.