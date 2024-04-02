AdtU Hosts Inspirational One-Day Personality Development Program

In an effort to address the pressing challenge of maintaining focus in an era defined by distraction, the Faculty of Commerce and Management at Assam Down Town University (AdtU) organized a remarkable one-day event themed "The Art of Concentration in the Age of Distraction."
The event, graced by esteemed personalities, featured the distinguished guest speaker Chaitanya Dasa, an Ex-Scientist at DRDO and M.Tech Mechanical Engineer from NIT Trichy, who brings a unique perspective as a practicing monk at the AKSHAY PATRA Foundation. Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Pranvir Singh and Dean of Faculty of Commerce and Management Dr. Bidyut Bikash Das added their illustrious presence, alongside faculty members and students from various disciplines.
Guest speaker Chaitanya Dasa captivated the audience with insightful sessions covering a spectrum of topics, ranging from understanding the psychology of distraction to practical techniques for enhancing focus and productivity. He emphasized the significance of mindfulness in sustaining concentration, managing emotions such as anger and stress, nurturing healthy relationships, and cultivating inner peace and happiness.
Attendees were enlightened with valuable tactics to combat digital distractions and harness cognitive resources effectively, ultimately boosting productivity in their pursuits. The program was expertly convened by Dr. Dimpy Pathak Das and Dr. Tssentsupeni Murry, Assistant Professors at the Faculty of Commerce and Management, facilitating engaging exploration and dialogue on strategies tailored for the digital age.
The university expressed gratitude for Chaitanya Dasa’s invaluable contributions and anticipates future collaborations that will further enrich the academic community with practical insights and inspiration.