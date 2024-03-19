Envision E-Summit at AdtU to Ignite Innovation and Entrepreneurship

The first edition of Envision, the annual E-Summit of Assam down town University (AdtU) will be organized together with down town Venture Labs Foundation, specially tailored for budding entrepreneurs on April 4 and 5, 2024.
The business pitch competition, engrossing Workshops covering all the trending topics, Quiz, Hackathon, Scientific model and poster competitions for students, Startup Expo for startups enthusiasts, and Networking Ground for startups looking for networking, Envision has got everything covered for you.
Why Envision?
* Connect with startups, investors, and industry leaders.
* Participate in engaging workshops, competitions, and networking sessions.
* Access funding, incubation support, and investment opportunities.
Events Overview:
* IdeaQuest: Quiz Event for Students
* BizStorm: Startup Competition
* Innovation: Hackathon for Undergraduates
* Kreators' Craft: Content Creation Hackathon
* SparX: Exhibition Platform
* EmergeX: Startup Exhibition
* Workshops: Covering Various Themes
Interested can register through the provided links by March 27, 2024. Some events may have fees.
The given phone numbers may be contacted for inquiries:
General Inquiries: +91-8638127829, +91-8638719238, +91-9101170660, +91-7086172505 | envision@adtu.in, ecell@adtu.in