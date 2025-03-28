AdtU Hosts Seminar on Insurance Policy Innovations, Digital Shift

Assam down town University (AdtU), in collaboration with the Guwahati Insurance Institute (GII), successfully hosted a National Seminar on "Insurance for All by 2047: Policy Innovations and Digital Transformation". Organized by the Faculty of Commerce and Management (FCM) and IQAC, AdtU, the seminar brought together students, research scholars, academicians, and industry experts for insightful discussions on the future of the insurance sector.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Narayan Chandra Talukdar, Vice Chancellor of AdtU, and Prof. (Dr.) Pranveer Singh, Pro-Vice Chancellor of AdtU, and witnessed the presence of eminent industry leaders. Deepak Kumar, Chairman of GII, emphasized the importance of industry-academia collaboration to bridge skill gaps and foster innovation. Somnath Roy, Ex-Insurance Ombudsman, delivered a compelling keynote address on regulatory transformations, government interventions, and policy innovations for inclusive insurance coverage. Swapan Jyoti Sarma, Corporate Trainer and former Senior Divisional Manager at LICI, shed light on emerging trends and the role of digital transformation in enhancing insurance accessibility and efficiency. Additionally, Dr. Homeswar Goswami, Professor Emeritus, FCM, AdtU, and Prof. (Dr.) Homeswar Kalita, Chairperson, FCM, AdtU, stressed the significance of financial literacy in driving insurance adoption.

The seminar featured 41 research paper presentations on contemporary topics, including insurance awareness, government incentives, digital disruption, and policy reforms. Conducted in a hybrid format, the event enabled broader participation from researchers and professionals across India. Panel discussions delved into crucial aspects of insurance literacy, government initiatives, and technological advancements, fostering meaningful dialogue on the evolving insurance landscape.

The event received strong contributions from GII members, including Pranjal Puzari (Hon. Secretary, LIC), Lipika Kalita (LIC), Syamalika Bordoloi Barman (LIC), Dwipen Mudiar (LIC), and Nirupama Bhattacharjyya (LIC), whose insights enriched the seminar’s discourse. The faculty members of FCM, AdtU, played a pivotal role in the event’s success, demonstrating exceptional dedication in organizing sessions, moderating discussions, and mentoring student volunteers.

The seminar was chaired by Prof. (Dr.) Seema Sharma, Dean, FCM, AdtU, with Dr. Tanima Tarafdar, Associate Professor, serving as the Convener. Dr. Bishal Bhuyan and Mr. Santujit Chanda, Assistant Professors, were the Co-Conveners. Their leadership, alongside the committed efforts of the organizing committee and student volunteers, ensured the seamless execution of the event.

The collaboration between AdtU and GII, an associated institute of the Insurance Institute of India (III), was instrumental in the seminar’s success. This partnership underscored the significance of industry-academia synergy in advancing research, policy advocacy, and skill development within the insurance sector.

The event concluded with a valedictory session, where gratitude was extended to all dignitaries, speakers, and participants. Assam down town University reaffirmed its commitment to fostering knowledge exchange, industry partnerships, and impactful research, reinforcing its role in shaping the future of insurance education and innovation.