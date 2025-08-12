AdtU Launches Online Education Initiative, Paves Way for Inclusive Learning

Assam down town University (AdtU) marked a landmark moment on Tuesday with the formal launch of its Online Education initiative in its campus. The programme signifies the university’s strategic move to make high-quality education more accessible across geographical boundaries.

The event opened with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a gesture symbolising the victory of knowledge over ignorance and reaffirming the institution’s mission to provide inclusive, boundary-free learning opportunities.

Present on the occasion were Ms. Gariasi Dutta, Resident Trustee; Dr. Ashim Barman, Registrar; Dr. Seema Sarma, Dean – Faculty of Commerce and Management; Mr. Anjan Jyoti Das, General Manager (Development); Mr. Nitul Jyoti Das, Deputy Registrar – Academics; Dr. Mrinal Goswami, Deputy Director – E-Learning and Technical; and Mr. Indraneel Sekhar Nath, Assistant Manager. Their attendance underscored the leadership’s unified commitment to advancing AdtU’s vision in the digital education sphere.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) N. C. Talukdar emphasised the transformative role of online education in a rapidly changing academic landscape. He described the initiative as a pathway for learners from varied regions to access flexible, affordable, and world-class higher education, aligning with global educational trends and AdtU’s goal of inclusive excellence.

Reiterating the university’s pledge to uphold rigorous academic standards in the virtual space, Executive Dean – Academics, Dr. Mahendra Kumar Modi, assured that programme design, delivery, and learning outcomes would match those of on-campus courses. He also highlighted the integration of industry-oriented skills to enhance employability for graduates.

Delivering the keynote, Dr. Mala Dutta, Director – Centre for Distance and Online Education, shared insights into the vision, course offerings, and technological infrastructure supporting the initiative. She detailed the use of advanced learning management systems, immersive content, and robust student support frameworks aimed at ensuring engaging and impactful learning experiences.

The programme concluded with an interactive discussion between faculty and guests, reflecting on the potential of online education to democratise learning and extend opportunities to underserved communities worldwide.

