AdtU Signs MoU With Bhattadev University to Foster Long-Term Collaborations


Pratidin Time

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Assam down town University (AdtU) and Bhattadev University, Bajali on Thursday.

The honorable Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Birinchi Kumar Das along with Registrar Dr. Subhash Chandra Das represented Bhattadev University, while AdtU was represented by the honorable Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.C. Talukdar, Pro- Vice-Chancellor Prof. Pranveer Singh, Additional Registrar Dr. Ashim Barman, Executive Director Research Prof. Dharmeswar Das and other officials of AdtU.

In his address the honorable Vice-Chancellor of Bhattadev University expressed his pleasure in solidifying this partnership, emphasizing the importance of fostering long-term collaborations outlined in the MoU. Likewise, the Vice-Chancellor of Assam down town University underscored their institution's dedication to developing joint programs, initiatives, and training for mutual benefit.

Following the MoU signing Program, Prof. Birinchi Kumar Das delivered an insightful lecture on “Adoption of Green & Sustainable Procedure in Chemical Analysis-Advocacy for Mastering Green Analytical Chemistry” as a part of the AdtU intellectual lecture series.

