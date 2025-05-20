AdtU to Host 2-Day Global Industry Interaction Event in Guwahati

Assam down town University (AdtU), a premier private institution in Northeast India, is set to host a landmark two-day industry-academia engagement event — “From Campus to Corporate: Industry Interaction Sessions” — on May 23 and 24 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Guwahati.

Aimed at empowering students with real-world insights, the sessions are open to all, with special focus on those pursuing B.Tech, BBA, MBA, BCA, and MCA. The initiative seeks to bridge the crucial gap between classroom learning and the dynamic expectations of the global corporate world.

The event will bring together some of the world’s leading organizations — L&T EduTech, VFS Global Academy, IBM, and SAP — to share cutting-edge knowledge on emerging technologies, global career opportunities, and enterprise innovation.

Day 1 Highlights (May 23):

L&T EduTech will lead sessions on Semiconductors & Mechatronics

VFS Global Academy will focus on careers in Travel, Tourism & Global Mobility

Day 2 Highlights (May 24):

IBM will deep-dive into Artificial Intelligence, Data Science & Innovation

SAP will deliver sessions on Cloud ERP, HANA & Smart Enterprise Solutions

In a significant gesture to celebrate academic excellence, AdtU will also felicitate Class 10 and 12 students from all educational boards who have secured 90% and above during both days of the event.

Participation is free of charge, and all attendees will receive certificates along with complimentary lunch. Students are encouraged to pre-register by scanning the QR code on the event poster or through the official registration link:

🔗 Register Here

For further information, contact +91 60039 03596 or visit www.adtu.in.