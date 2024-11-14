AdtU Hosts Mega Health Camp for World Diabetes Day and Children's Day

In honour of World Diabetes Day and National Children's Day, Assam Downtown University (AdtU) organized a week-long Mega Health Camp Series from November 9 to 13, 2024. This impactful initiative, hosted by the Faculty of Paramedical Science and supported by the university's Extension and Outreach Club, was aimed at enhancing health awareness and providing essential healthcare services to school children and residents in AdtU’s adopted villages.

The camp series took place both on campus and in adopted villages near the university. Services included vision screening, physiotherapy assessments, nutrition counselling, dental hygiene check-ups, and blood pressure and blood sugar testing. These screenings targeted early detection and prevention of health issues, benefiting approximately 200 community members and 90 on-campus participants.

"The camp series emphasized preventive health care, making a positive impact by providing essential screenings and personalized counselling to community members," remarked a representative from the university.

This event was an excellent opportunity for students and faculty from AdtU to engage in hands-on community service, fostering their practical skills while strengthening bonds with local communities.