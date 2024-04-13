Agniveer Entrance Exam Admit Cards Released | Here's How To Download

The Indian Army has issued admit cards for the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Phase -1. Applicants can obtain their admit cards by visiting the official website. The examination is scheduled to take place from April 22 to May 3, 2024.
Previously, the army had invited online applications for the recruitment of Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme. Positions were available for Agniveer General Duty (GD), Agniveer SKT / Clerk, Agniveer Technical, and Agniveer Tradesman.
The Phase-1 recruitment process, also known as the Physical Fitness Test (PFT), will be conducted on different dates for various regions or Zonal Recruitment Offices (ZROs). The Common Entrance Examination will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, with over 25,000 vacancies available nationwide.
Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:
Visit the official website of the Indian Army.
Click on the "Army Agniveer Admit Card 2024" download link.
Log in using the candidate's credentials, such as username and password.
Download the Army Agniveer admit card for 2024.
Print a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.
The Agneepath Scheme in the Indian Army is open to candidates aged between 17.5 and 21 years old. Selected candidates will serve as Agniveers for a duration of four years.