Passing Out Parade Of Agniveers Conducted By Assam Regimental Centre

The Assam Regimental Centre organised a passing out parade of the first batch of Agniveers in Meghalaya's Shillong.
As many as 44 Agniveers passed out in a scintillating ceremony conducted at the Parsons Parade Ground, Happy Valley, according to an official statement from the Centre.
Brigadier Dinesh Chandra Singh Kanyal, Sena Medal, Commandant, Assam Regimental Centre was present to review the parade. He complimented the passing out batch for their immaculate standards and exhorted them to strive for perfection and be steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.
The ceremonial passing out parade also marked the completion of the training schedule for recruits in the Training Centre. These Agniveers will be serving in Assam Regiment Units at various locations spread across the country, the statement read.
The Agniveers erupted in joy to mark a successful transition from enthusiastic recruits to valiant soldiers swaying to the tune of the Regimental Song.
The proud parents of the Agniveers also attended the passing out parade and basked in the honour of sending their sons to serve the nation in the Indian Army, added the statement.