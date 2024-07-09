AHSEC Announces Revised Schedule for ASOS H.S. Level Examinations 2024

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released a revised schedule for the H.S. Level ASOS Examinations scheduled for April-May 2024.
In a notification (No SOS/EP/PR/146/14/2961) dated July 9, 2024, the AHSEC announced the revised examination schedule.
The examinations are set to commence on July 25, 2024, and will continue until August 7, 2024. The morning session will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
The practical examinations are slated to be conducted from August 9, 2024, to August 17, 2024, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Revised Programme for H.S. Level ASOS Examination (April-May) 2024:
Revised Programme for Practical Examination:
For further details, candidates and concerned parties are advised to refer to the official notification released by Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examinations, AHSEC, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21, dated July 9, 2024.