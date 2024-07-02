AHSEC Suspends SOS Exams Scheduled for July 3 Amid Assam Flood Crisis

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has suspended the SOS examination of the HS Level Examination, April-May-2024 scheduled to be held from July 3, 2024, given the flood situation as most the rivers in the state are flowing above the danger level.
The AHSEC has requested all institutions that were selected as Examination Centres for conducting the said examination to inform all the tagged institutions/learners about the suspension of the said examination.
In a notification issued on Tuesday, the AHSEC wrote, “In view of the most of the rivers in the state of Assam are flowing above the danger mark followed by heavy floods in most of the districts in the state, It Is hereby notified to all the concerned institutions under AHSEC that the SOS examination of HS Level Examination, April-May-2024, scheduled to be held w.e.f. 3rd July, 2024 is suspended until further notice.”
“All the institutions which have been selected as Examination Centres for conducting the said examination are requested to inform all the tagged institutions/learners as the case may be, about the suspension of the said examination,” the notification added.
Once the flood has receded and subsided, a necessary programme for conducting the examination will be communicated to all concerned In due course of time, the AHSEC added.
“All officer-in-Charge(s) of all the selected examination centre(s) are hereby directed to keep all the confidential materials in the safe custody in the Police Station and Treasury Office as the case may be, and the blank answer-scripts and additional answer-scripts. The Officer-in-Charges of the examination center will liaise with the Officer-in-Charge of the Police stations and Treasury officers for safe custody of the same,” the notification read.