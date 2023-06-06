AHSEC Results 2023: Nagaon’s Ramanujan School Shines With 19 Rank Holders

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School in Nagaon has shined with as many as 19 rank holders in both Science and Arts streams in the recently announced results for Higher Secondary (HS) Examination conducted by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC).
The students of the school have dominated 11 positions in the Science stream while at least eight ranks have been secured by students of the Humanities stream.
The following are the candidates of the Science stream who secured ranks in the HS exam:
Nikhilesh Dutta (First Rank With 484 Marks)
Areejeet Roy (Second Rank With 482 Marks)
Biswajyoti Das (Second Rank With 482 Marks)
Rishab Upadhyay (Second Rank With 482 Marks)
Prarthana Priyam Saikia (Third Rank With 479 Marks)
Satyajit Kaman (Fourth Rank With 478 Marks)
Bhargav Shivam (Sixth Rank With 473 Marks)
Bikash Jyoti Saharia (Seventh Rank With 472 Marks)
Satarupa Borkakati (Eighth Rank With 471 Marks)
Krisha Deka (Tenth Rank With 469 Marks)
Abhilasha Himashree Das (Tenth Rank With 469 Marks)
Meanwhile, the following are the candidates from Arts Stream who got ranks in the HS exam:
Sankalpajit Saikia (First Rank with 490 Marks)
Diya Mahanta (Second Rank with 488 Marks)
Suklenmung Chetia (Fourth Rank with 486 Marks)
Sekh Sania Tasnim Rohman (Fifth Rank with 482 Marks)
Swabnam Saikia (Seventh Rank with 480 Marks)
Jerifa Ahmed (Eighth Rank with 479 Marks)
Mrinmoy Kumar Borah (Tenth Rank with 476 Marks)
Raktima Patar (Tenth Rank with 476 Marks)