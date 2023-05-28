AHSEC Results Will Be Declared Alike HSLC: Ranoj Pegu
Amid the speculations on the results for Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) examinations, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday said that the results will be announced soon.
Speaking to the media, the education minister said the results for AHSEC will be declared the same way the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results were announced i.e., suddenly.
Pegu said, “The results for Higher Secondary will be announced very soon. It will be declared in the same way HSLC results were announced. Everyone will be notified early in the morning on the day the results will be posted on the official website.”
It may be noted that a prominent journalist from Assam had earlier claimed that the HS final results for 2023 were to be released today. However, education minister Ranoj Pegu was quick to dismiss the claim.
Ranoj Pegu also asked students to not fall for such false news about the declaration of HS final results, that are doing the rounds. Pegu asked candidates who appeared in the HS final Class 12 examinations in Assam to keep following the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in for official announcements in this regard.
He wrote, "There are false news in circulation about HS results. Please keep following ahsec.assam.gov.in."