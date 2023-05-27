Assam: Will AHSEC Declare HS Final Results 2023 Today?

Several media outlets across the country are preparing for the declaration of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) 2023 results on Saturday, however, there has been no official confirmation from the state education minister about it.
According to various national and local media outlets, the results of AHSEC HS final results for the year 2023 will be declared today. They reported that the results were to be released at 9 am.
However, Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu has not confirmed that the results will be declared today. In addition, there has been no information about the date of release of HS results as well.
It may be noted that a prominent journalist from Assam had earlier claimed that the HS final results for 2023 were to be released today. However, education minister Ranoj Pegu was quick to dismiss the claim.
Ranoj Pegu also asked students to not fall for such false news about the declaration of HS final results, that are doing the rounds. Pegu asked candidates who appeared in the HS final Class 12 examinations in Assam to keep following the official website: ahsec.assam.gov.in for official announcements in this regard.
He wrote, "There are false news in circulation about HS results. Please keep following ahsec.assam.gov.in."
It is looking increasingly unlikely that the HS results in Assam will be declared today by the AHSEC, considering the time of declaration, that is, 9 am has already passed.