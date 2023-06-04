AHSEC Results Will Be Declared Within This Week: Assam CM

With the students eagerly waiting for their results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the results for Higher Secondary examination conducted under Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be announced within this week.
While answering to questions raised by students during his visit to Majuli, he said, “Results of Class 12 results will be declared by this week.”
Earlier, education minister Ranoj Pegu said that the results for the HS exam conducted under AHSEC will be declared the same way the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results were announced i.e., at short notice.
Pegu said, “The results for Higher Secondary will be announced very soon. It will be declared in the same way HSLC results were announced. Everyone will be notified early in the morning on the day the results will be posted on the official website.”